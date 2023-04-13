Rajasthan Congress turmoil: Sachin Pilot's father lobby advocating for no action against 'disgruntled leader'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot

The power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot is far from over. If reports are to be believed, no immediate action will be taken against Pilot for his alleged 'anti-party' activity. Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a fast, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

However, Congress had issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity even before he sat on dharna.

Even though Pilot said that his fast was against 'corruption,' he took a dig at the CM and alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to press for action.

Sources said that former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and General Secretary of AICC KC Venugopal are in talks with Sachin Pilot. Further course of action will be decided based on this. Interestingly, there are reports that some friends of the late Rajesh Pilot are advocating for not taking any action against his son Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads for the chief minister's post for a very long now.

