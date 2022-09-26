As Congress fissures expand in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi plays ball with kids in Kerala | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @CONGRESS Gandhi is currently heading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala.

A deepening crisis in Rajasthan is making Congress bleed, with leaders rushing to interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi to look for a solution. In a battle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his nemesis in the party Sachin Pilot, 92 MLAs have resigned so far. The party's high command has been receiving contrary demands from Gehlot loyalists and party leaders. Some want the CM to be pulled out of the race from Congress presidential polls. Some want him to stay the CM and run for the party top post as well.

Amid all this crisis that sent Congress into a dizzy, senior leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted playing football with kids in Kerala. He has so far stayed mum on the political crisis that is unfolding in the western state.

Gandhi is currently heading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. On Monday, the leader has had an eventful day as he interacted with tribal kids in Palakkad and played ball with them. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 kilometres in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The video was shared by Congress, with the caption, "We have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought." The post wasn't welcomed by Twitteratis as they pointed out the irony between Rahul's day and Rajasthan's.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

What is happening in Rajasthan

Congress rushed party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to Rajasthan last night. They returned today in the day, and headed to 10, Janpath - Sonia's residence - to brief her about the situation. Maken said they would submit their report to Gandhi after which the party's further strategy would be chalked out.

The high drama has also put a question mark on whether Gehlot would still run for the party president's post or someone else would replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership. Gehlot has maintained that the "one man, one post" formula does not apply to him as the Congress presidential poll is an internal affair.

