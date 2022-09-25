Gehlot vs Pilot over Rajasthan crown: Fresh crisis for Congress as 92 MLAs resign | Top developments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Sachin Pilot versus Ashok Gehlot battle seems to be on again.

In a fresh crisis for Congress in Rajasthan, around 92 MLAs from CM Ashok Gehlot's camp have tendered their resignations to the assembly Speaker, CP Joshi. The development comes amid talks of a change of guard in the state after CM Gehlot announced his interest to become Congress President. The Sachin Pilot versus Ashok Gehlot battle seems to be on again.

The chaos erupted ahead of a crucial CLP meeting in Jaipur. Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, along with Gehlot, reached the chief minister's residence where the Congress Legislature Party meeting was to be held. Pilot reached there separately. About 25 legislators were present there, sources said.

Over 80 loyalists of CM Gehlot said they wanted a CM from their faction that supported the government in 2020. Sachin Pilot was a rebel then.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier announced that he wants his party leaders to commit to “one-man, one-post”. This came right after Gehlot's announcement of candidature for the Congress presidential polls.

Angry MLAs to resign

The MLAs from the CM's side want him to continue as CM. Angry over his decision to contest the polls for the Congress top post, MLAs have decided to resign. “The talks of changing the chief minister will happen after Ashok Gehlot becomes party president. Of the 102 MLAs, anybody can become the chief minister. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot will decide it,” Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

"All the MLAs are angry and are resigning. We are going to the party president for that," Khachariyawas said further, adding, "Our MLA meeting is done. 92 MLAs are with us."

"CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs."

"10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," Khachariyawas added.

Another leader, Govind Ram Meghwal, said Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party's national president.

Latest India News