Rajasthan Congress Crisis: What Gehlot wanted to discuss during meet with Sonia Gandhi. Leaked note reveals

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: A leaked note of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi shows that all is yet not well in grand old party’s state unit.

The cheat-sheet was captured in a photo clicked by Malayala Manorama photographer Suresh Jayaprakash and it went viral on social media on Saturday.

The controversial note carried by Gehlot himself highlighted major points of his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. It highlighted as ‘102 Vs SP’ (said to be referred to his arch-rival in the party Sachin Pilot). The note also featured several points against Pilot. It looks in the note that Gehlot is claiming that he enjoys the support of 102 MLAs while Pilot just 18. The cheat-sheet also mentioned ‘Gundagardi’ (Hooliganism) probably referring to 2019 revolt led by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Another pointer reads- ‘SP will leave party’, probably claiming that Pilot may desert the party. The note reignited the infighting between two senior leaders of Rajasthan Congress. The never-ending slugfest between the two is damaging party’s prospects in upcoming state assembly elections.

However, Gehlot apologised for the recent fiasco in Rajasthan but his claim is exposed with the leaked note.

On the other hand, Pilot too claimed that all is well in the state unit after meeting Sonia Gandhi saying now the focus is the upcoming state assembly election in 2023.

Gehlot Vs Pilot 2.0

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race and the suspense over his continuation at the helm in the state deepened with the party saying a decision would be taken in a day or two.

Hours after Gehlot met Gandhi and also took moral responsibility for what is being seen as a rebellion by MLAs loyal to him in Rajasthan, his bete noire Sachin Pilot visited the Congress president's residence late evening and held discussions with her.

The party also issued an advisory warning of strict disciplinary action against leaders making public statements on internal matters of the party and against other party functionaries.

After his half-an-hour meeting with Gandhi, Gehlot accompanied by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal told reporters that he apologised to the Congress chief for the developments in Rajasthan where some MLAs loyal to him held a parallel meeting and set some conditions to the party high command.

(With PTI Inputs)

