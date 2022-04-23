Amid buzz of leadership change in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot says 'my resignation permanent with Sonia Gandhi'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Amid rumors of a leadership change in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that his resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi. The senior Congress leader quashed rumors, and said that "the Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it."

The speculations of a leadership change were sparked after former deputy CM Sachin Pilot met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi a couple of days ago. After his meeting, Pilot addressed the media and said that he was "happy with the outcome" of the meeting. Pilot stated that he would fulfil any responsibility the Congress president directs him to perform, stressing that he wants to repeat the Congress government in his home state.

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi on Thursday came a day after she met CM Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier this month, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and according to sources had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party.

Sources confirmed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has suggested more powers for the young leaders and if his ideas are accepted, Pilot may be given a bigger role. Further, there are chances of Congress leadership heeding Pilot's suggestions more attentively and making the much-awaited political appointments in the state, giving a larger role to leaders of his camp. Pilot had met Sonia Gandhi in November last year and recently in April, he met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. As there are many vital positions lying vacant at district and block levels, the issue of their earliest filling shall also be discussed, sources said.

