'They are scared...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges BJP's foul play in Jodhpur clashes | Exclusive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, slammed the BJP and alleged that the saffron party is responsible for the recent clashes in his hometown Jodhpur on Eid. He also claimed that the BJP had already entered the 'election mode' by creating communal tensions.

Bashing the saffron party, the CM said that the whole riots are a conspiracy that was churned out by the BJP and the RSS. "We have taken care that nobody is harmed in the riots."

"They(BJP workers) have been receiving homework from Delhi ahead of the upcoming polls. Congress had won 6 elections and the BJP had only won 2 elections. They are upset about the by-elections, hence the drama," he alleged. He added that since the morning, he has been dousing fires in the state that was 'BJP's fault'.

He added that there were no riots in Karauli, Ramgarh, and Jodhpur. "There were some clashes and tensions in the places, and we had to impose a curfew. But there were no riots. When riots happen, fire breaks out, and people die. We have not allowed such a situation to dawn on any one of the places."

"We are trying our best to maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the state. We flew in choppers, and are ensuring a proper law and order situation," the CM said, adding that the police in the state are doing a good job.

Communal tensions gripped Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police stations areas of the city. So far, 97 people have been arrested in the case.

Tensions broke out past midnight over putting up of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured.

The situation was brought under control in the early hours on Tuesday with heavy deployment of police but tensions escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah. Shops, vehicles, and houses were pelted with stones near the Jalori gate area.

