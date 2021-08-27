Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot admitted to hospital in Jaipur, Delhi visit cancelled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot admitted to hospital in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur on Friday morning. He was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital here after he complained of uneasiness in the chest.

The Chief Minister is currently under the supervision of doctors at the hospital. According to Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Cardiologist at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Gehlot has been admitted to the CCU. During the scanning, it was found that an artery has 90 per cent of blockage.

Gehlot tweeted that after recovery from Covid, he was having health issues. "Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine & will be back soon. Your blessings & well wishes are with me," he tweeted.

Notably, Gehlot was scheduled to visit Delhi today and meet the Congress leadership. But his visit has been cancelled in view of his health.

Gehlot, 70, became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for a record third term in December 2018 after the party's win the Assembly election. He held the position from December 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013.

Gehlot currently represents the Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

