Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan: With Cabinet reshuffle on the cards, CM Gehlots chairs high-level meeting

Highlights Gehlot has taken the resignation of all the ministers before the big Cabinet overhaul

Three minister have already tendered their resignations

New ministers are expected to take oath on Sunday

A meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers began at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence here on Saturday evening, ahead of a proposed Cabinet reshuffle. Several ministers are expected to resign and the chief minister is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting.

The meeting started around 7 pm. The oath ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

Interestingly, Gehlot has taken the resignation of all the ministers before the big Cabinet overhaul. "All ministers resigned in the meeting," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, said.

Although it has not yet been decided which new faces will be included in the cabinet, the process of reaching out to a large number of Congress MLAs in Jaipur started last Friday evening.

Ajay Maken, the state in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, who is in Jaipur, will discuss the names of the prospective candidates with CM Ashok Gehlot. Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot is also returning from Delhi to Jaipur on Saturday evening.

Notably, that the state ministers, including Govind Singh Dotasra, Dr Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had offered to resign from the post of ministers in their letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Latest India News