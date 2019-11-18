10 killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Image Source : ANI 14 killed, 18 injured in bus-truck collision Rajasthan's in Bikaner

At least 10 people killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district at around 7:15 am on Monday. According to PTI reports, the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner when the incident occurred on National Highway 11 near Dungargarh area. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.

According to officials, fog and over-speeding are the likely causes of the accident.

Rajasthan: 10 people killed, 20-25 injured in collision between a bus and truck on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district pic.twitter.com/Pcfc42xdix — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

While 5 people died on the spot, others succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

