Rajasthan: 9-year-old boy falls into a borewell in Jaipur; rescue operations underway Rajasthan : A 9-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Jaipur's Bhojpura village on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Civil Defence are at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

