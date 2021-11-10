Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
Eight dead in bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan's Barmer

A private bus with 25 passengers caught fire after colliding with a tanker trailer in Barmer. Eight people lost their lives in the mishap.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Barmer Updated on: November 10, 2021 13:22 IST
barmer accident news, barmer news
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV)

Eight dead in bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan's Barmer

At least eight people died and several others suffered injuries after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a tanker trailer in Rajasthan's Barmer, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place on Barmer-Jodhpur Highway on Wednesday.

According to media reports, there were around 25 people travelling on the bus. Police and district administration officials have reached the spot. Rescue personnel have pulled out 10 bodies from the mishap site so far.

"Total 8 dead so far in the collision near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district," SP Deepak Bhargava said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed District Collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

The accident has led to a massive traffic jam on the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway.

This is a developing story. More details awaited 

