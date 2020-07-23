Image Source : INDIA TV BJP hell bent on playing politics even amid deadly coronavirus pandemic: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of playing politics even when the challenge of coronavirus pandemic was not over. During an interaction with media, he said that people will not forgive BJP for this. His comments came hours after Sachin Pilot camp got a boost from Supreme Court.

"Modi ji is a good orator. Oratory can fool people only upto a certain limit. Not always," said Gehlot.

He lashed out at BJP who he said "misled" some of his "colleagues"

Gehlot accused BJP of "murdering democracy" and opined that 'strength of Congress' was 'strength of nation"

Here is what Ashok Gehlot told the media

#WATCH Congress' strength is nation's strength. Rahul Gandhi's interactions are on all issues&nation is listening. Modi ji is a good orator but ppl know it's a pandemic & they toppled MP govt. When ppl are at risk, they're trying to topple govt. People won't forgive: Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/w7BrwOTqQv — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Ashok Gehlot appears to be on the firm ground ever since Sachin Pilot's open rebellion was not able to topple his government. Gehlot enjoys the support of the majority of the MLAs of Congress Legislative party MLAs. When Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly CP Joshi slapped a notice of disqualification against Sachin Pilot camp, it seemed for a while that a Pilot was running out of options. He approached Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notice.

However, the Constitution has vested considerable power in assembly speaker and this could have been a factor that could have gone against Pilot.

But on Thursday, Pilot got a reprieve from Supreme Court who said that Rajasthan Court can announce its verdict on plea filed by Pilot against the disqualification of MLAs in his camp.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage