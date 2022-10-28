Rajasthan: Gehlot government transfers 30 IAS officers; additional charge given to 6 officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Friday transferred 30 IAS officers including four district collectors.

In the major administrative reshuffle six IAS officers were also given additional charge, as per the order issued by the state department of personnel.

Additional Chief Secretary (home and transport) Abhay Kumar was made ACS-Rural Development and Panchayti Raj, and food and civil supplies department, the order said.

Anand Kumar, principal secretary-revenue, sainik kalyan and devsthan will be the principal secretary-home, it said.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) CMD Sandeep Verma was transferred to the science and technology department as principal secretary.



Nathmal Didel, who was Hanumangarh Collector, will take over as the RSRTC CMD in Jaipur while Sriganganagar Collector Rukmani Riyar was given the Hanumangarh charge, the order said.

Pratapgarh Collector Saurabh Swami was given the charge of Sriganganagar while Dungarpur Collector Indrajeet Yadav will replace him.

Laxminarayan Mantri will be the new collector in Dungarpur. He was transferred to Dungarpur from the board of secondary education where he was the administrator.

