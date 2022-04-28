Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Rajasthan: Amid heatwave, 7 districts crosses 45 degree Celsius.

Highlights Rajasthan is currently reeling under severe heat wave

Banswara recorded highest temperature of 45.5 degrees on Apr 27

Maximum temperature in 8 districts was above 44 degrees C in Rajasthan

As Rajasthan reeled under severe heat wave, the temperature soared above 45 degree-mark in seven districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

While Banswara recorded the highest temperature of 45.5 degrees on Wednesday (April 27), Vanasthali clocked 45.4 degrees, Dholpur- 45.4, Barmer- 45.1, Jodhpur's Phalodi- 45.2, Bikaner- 45.2 and Karauli was at 45 degrees Celsius.

Districts which recorded around 44 degree Celsius:

The maximum temperature in eight districts was above 44 degrees with Pilani registering 44.4 degrees, Churu- 44, Sriganganagar- 44.7, Nagaur- 44.5, Bundi- 44.5, Baran's Anta- 44.2, Dungarpur- 44.4 and Jalore- 44.4 degrees.

Districts which recorded around 43 degree Celsius:

At 10 districts, temperatures were above 43 degrees. These include Chhittorgarh which recorded 43.2 degrees, Hanumangarh- 43.6, Sirohi- 43.3, Sawai Madhopur and Alwar had 43.5 each.

Kota clocked 43.6 degrees, Jaisalmer- 43, Jodhpur- 43.6, Ajmer and Bhilwara- 43 degrees each.

Districts which recorded around 43 degree Celsius:

Chittorgarh recorded temperature of 42.5, Alwar- 42.2, Jaipur- 42.4, Sikar- 42 and Udaipur's Dabok had 41.6 degrees.

Know where minimum 'night' temperature was recorded in Rajasthan:

The highest minimum (nightly) temperature in the state was recorded in Jodhpur at 30.9 degrees and in Barmer at 30.8 degrees.

Met department has given heat wave warning in Rajasthan for Thursday in 17 districts- Banswara, Nagaur, Bundi, Baran, Dungarpur, Jalore, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Churu, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar districts.

In four districts, which are Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km.

ALSO READ: Respite on the way! IMD says North India heatwave to recede very soon

It has warned ederly, children and sick people to be extra careful and take precautions during heat wave.

Elderly, children and sick people can become victims of heat due to heat wave. Avoid dehydration or lack of water. Drink a good amount of water. ORS solution, lassi, lemonade, buttermilk, etc. can be drunk.

Farmers are advised to irrigate the fields regularly in the morning and evening to protect the crops from heat stress.

Necessary steps should be taken to protect animals and wild animals from heat wave, says advice from the met department.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Summer vacation to begin early in Bengal amid 'searing heatwave', announces govt | Details here

Latest India News