Rajasthan: 8 killed, including 3 children as tanker truck overturns on car on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Rajasthan road accident: In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed after a tanker truck overturned on a car they were travelling in. According to the police, the deceased included three children and two women.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Dudu) Rajendra Prasad said the tire of the tanker truck burst and it overturned on the car passing by. Six deceased have been identified as Haseena, Sonu, Israil, Rohina, Murad and Shakeel, while efforts are on to identify the others, he said.

While seven people died on the spot, one another succumbed on the way to a hospital, Prasad added.

The car passengers were going from Fagi to Ajmer for a pilgrimage when the accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near the Ramnagar area at around 12.30 pm.

Earlier in January this year, three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bike-trolley in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The police said the accident took place due to dense fog and poor visibility on the Hanumangarh-Naurangdesar village road on January 2. The deceased were identified as Gurcharan Singh (22), Gurvinder Singh (23) and Bindar Singh (24).

