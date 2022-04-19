Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Jeep rams into tractor trolley in Jhunjhunu, 10 of family killed

Highlights At least 10 members of a family were killed in Jhunjhunu after a jeep rammed into a tractor trolly.

As per reports, the trolley was parked when the jeep rammed into it.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

At least 10 members of a family were killed on Tuesday after a jeep rammed into a tractor trolly in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the police said. As per reports, the trolley was parked when the jeep rammed into it. Eight people have been injured due to the accident. The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Ten members of a family traveling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley," Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Mohan Sharma told news agency PTI.

The victims were returning after offering prayers at a temple, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News