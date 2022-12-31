Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN.GOV.IN Rajasthan ACB registered over 500 cases under 'Prevention of Corruption Act' in 2022

Rajasthan corruption cases: A total of 511 cases were registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the year 2022. According to ACB DGP BL Soni, the bureau registered more than 1,350 cases in the last three years and 511 cases in 2022 alone.

"Prosecution approval rate improved and case pendency reduced in the last two years," Soni told reporters on Saturday ahead of his retirement from the service. During his farewell speech, he also outlined that the ACB had taken case pendency as a challenge.

In 2018-19, on average, it took 380 days to file a chargesheet in a case which reduced to 250 days in 2020-21 and further came down to 80 days in 2022. Soni went on to say that, in 2020, prosecution approval was given in 264 cases, 518 cases in 2021, and 708 cases in 2022.

Tourism sector sees a boost in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, it has been a "golden" Christmas-New Year week for Rajasthan's tourism sector, with hotels and resorts packed with visitors and the hospitality industry expecting high revenues, mitigating some of the losses it suffered due to Covid.

According to reports, the footfall of tourists in the state is the highest after the pandemic that broke out in 2020 and affected the sector in 2021 too.

This time, with Covid-induced restrictions lifted, business is back on track, people associated with the tourism and hotel industry said.

The flow of domestic travellers has been more than foreigners across cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer with people thronging sites of historical importance and national parks, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

