Monday, July 20, 2020
     
Rajasthan ACB asks dissident Congress MLAs to appear before it within three days

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday issued notices to dissident Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh to appear before it within three days for an investigation into an alleged plot to topple the state government.  

New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2020 22:06 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The ACB had registered an FIR against Bhanwarlal under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July in connection with two audio tapes, which allegedly indicate a plot to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Vishvendra Singh, who was earlier removed from the state Cabinet, has too been summoned for investigation with regard to the audio tapes.

