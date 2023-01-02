Rajasthan: 8 coaches of Suryanagari Express train derailed in Jodhpur; no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Relief operation is underway

Suryanagari Express train accident: 8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27am on Monday. No casualty was reported. An accident relief train was dispatched from Jodhpur by Railway.

“11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet. Higher officials have reached spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations,” said CPRO, North Western Railway.

"Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down and saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," said a passenger.

Helpline numbers for passengers and concerned family members:

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information

