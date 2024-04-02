Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajampet Lok Sabha Election 2024: YSRCP's PV Midhun Reddy to take on BJP’s Kiran Kumar Reddy

The political landscape of the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh is set for a gripping battle as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up to nominate former Chief Minister N. Kirankumar Reddy as its candidate against the incumbent MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy. Rajampet, which now falls under the newly formed Annamayya district, was carved out of the erstwhile Kadapa district and encompasses areas of both Kadapa and Tirupati. The constituency comprises Rajampet, Kodur, Rayachoti, Thamballapalle, Pileru, Madanapalle of Annamayya, and Punganur Assembly segments of Chittoor.

Former CM Kirankumar Reddy, a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics, is expected to be announced as the BJP candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha seat, which has been allocated to the party by its ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Hailing from the Piler area, Kirankumar Reddy has had a significant political career, having served as an MLA and CM in the undivided Andhra Pradesh during the Congress regime.

Despite his initial opposition to the bifurcation of the state, Kirankumar Reddy found himself at odds with the Congress high command, which proceeded with the division. Subsequently, he formed his regional party but failed to gain traction among the electorate post-bifurcation. Kirankumar Reddy’s decision to join the BJP last year signalled a shift in his political allegiance.

The entry of Kirankumar Reddy into the electoral fray adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming elections in Rajampet. With his extensive political background and familial ties to the region—his father, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, served as the Minister of Mines during the Congress regime in Andhra Pradesh—Kirankumar Reddy’s candidacy is expected to energise the BJP’s campaign in the constituency.

In the previous polls, BJP state wing president D. Purandeswari contested from Rajampet on a BJP ticket but suffered a significant defeat at the hands of Mithun Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC), which has maintained its stronghold in Rajampet and Kadapa segments.

However, with the formidable presence of former CM Kirankumar Reddy in the electoral arena, political dynamics are poised to transform Rajampet. His candidacy injects a new sense of competition, setting the stage for an intriguing battle for the Rajampet Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections.

P.V. Midhun Reddy, a prominent political figure hailing from the Andhra Pradesh-based Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, and current Member of Parliament from the Rajampet constituency, was born on August 29, 1977, into a family with deep political roots.

Midhun Reddy comes from a family deeply entrenched in politics. His father, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, serves as an MLA, while he also has an uncle holding a position in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Before embarking on his political journey, Midhun Reddy pursued a career in the private sector as an engineer. However, he eventually transitioned into politics and clinched victory in the Lok Sabha elections from the Rajampet seat, marking his debut in the political arena.

Midhun Reddy’s political career gained momentum as he secured victory in the Rajampet constituency in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014. His energetic campaign, coupled with the growing popularity of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, contributed to his convincing win.

Despite his political success, Midhun Reddy faced a setback when he was involved in a controversial incident. He served jail time after being accused of physically assaulting an Air India staff member at the Tirupati airport. Initially reluctant to file a complaint, the staff member eventually complained of pressure from a senior official.

Despite facing challenges and controversies, P.V. Midhun Reddy continues to play a significant role in Andhra Pradesh politics. His contributions to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and his parliamentary duties reflect his commitment to serving the people of his constituency and beyond.

