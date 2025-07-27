PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor at Tamil Nadu event: ‘Have forced world to acknowledge our strength’ PM Modi released a commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola during the event of the latter’s birth anniversary celebration. PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit has coincided with Aadi Thiruvizha, a festival deeply rooted in Tamil culture. He was the chief guest of the grand finale of this event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK, while addressing a gathering during Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary in Tiruchirapalli. PM Modi said India knows how to respond to threats and there was no safe place for its enemies to hide in the world.

"Today's India considers its security paramount. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed that if anyone attacks India's security and sovereignty, India knows how to respond in their own language. Operation Sindoor has made it clear that there is no safe place in the world for India's enemies and terrorists. Operation Sindoor has ignited a new spirit across the country, instilled new self-confidence, and has forced the world to acknowledge India's strength and resolve," he said.

PM Modi hailed Rajendra Chola and Rajaraja Chola, calling them the pride of India. He said it was a privileged for him to offer prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple.

"I am privileged to be present and worship at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswara. I have prayed at this historic temple for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and for the continued progress of India. I wish that everyone gets the blessings of Lord Shiva," he said.

Chola Empire was golden age for democracy, says PM Modi

Hailing the Chola Empire, PM Modi said it was the golden age for democracy as elections were held through the democratic method.

"Historians believe that the Chola Empire was one of the golden eras of India. The Chola Empire also carried forward the tradition of India as the Mother of Democracy. Historians talk about Britain's Magna Carta in the name of democracy. But many centuries ago, elections were held in the Chola Empire through a democratic method. We hear about many such kings who used to bring gold, silver or livestock after conquering other places. But Rajendra Chola brought Gangajal," he said.

PM Modi said Chola kings fostered diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Southeast Asia, highlighting his recent visit to the island nation.

"The Chola kings significantly enhanced their diplomatic and trade relations with regions such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is just a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I am fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in this programme," PM Modi said.

Highlighting his connections with Kashi as the MP, PM Modi said he was happy that water was being brought from holy Ganga once again, adding that events related to Chola kings give him energy to work proactively.

"I am happy that today, Gangajal has been brought here from Kashi once again. I am a people's representative from Kashi, and I have a connection with Maa Ganga. These works of Chola kings, these events related to them give new energy, new power, new momentum to the 'Mahayagya' of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

PM releases commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola

PM Modi released a commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola during the event of the latter’s birth anniversary celebration. PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit has coincided with Aadi Thiruvizha, a festival deeply rooted in Tamil culture. He was the chief guest of the grand finale of this event.