Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Two accused in case given bail by Meghalaya court

New Delhi:

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya during his honeymoon had left the nation in shock. In a fresh development in the case, a local court has granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Babir Ahirwar, two co-accused in the killing of the Indore businessman in May.

Tomar is the owner of the flat in Indore where Sonam had stayed after fleeing Meghalaya and Balbir was the security guard at the property. The Judicial Magistrate First Class on Friday granted bail to Tomar and Ahirwar as they had cooperated fully with investigations.

Sonam and her lover accused of hiring contract killers

Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha are facing charges of obstruction of justice and evidence tampering at a flat in Indore, where they reportedly stayed after the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 while on his honeymoon in Meghalaya with his wife, Sonam. His mutilated body was later discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district.

Raja had married Sonam on May 11. Sonam and Raj Kushwaha are accused of conspiring and hiring three contract killers, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, to murder him.

All five accused including Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and the three hired men are currently in judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs)