Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha sent to 13-day judicial custody

The District Sessions Court in Shillong, Meghalaya, has remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, key accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case-to 13 days of judicial custody on Saturday (June 21). The case has drawn national attention following revelations of a possible premeditated conspiracy executed during a honeymoon trip.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said, "The court has remanded both the accused for 13-day judicial custody. The police did not ask for custody. The Investigating Officer pleaded for judicial custody. The court granted 13-day judicial custody."

Family demands deeper interrogation of Sonam, alleges misinformation

Raja Raghuvanshi’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, has accused Sonam of misleading police investigators during her initial eight-day custody. Speaking from Indore, he demanded an extended police remand and intensive questioning to uncover the full scope of the alleged murder plot. “She withheld critical details,” he said, while calling for the transfer of all accused to Indore for a more thorough investigation.

Call for narco test and investigation into Sonam’s network

Sachin also pressed for narcoanalysis of Sonam’s family and close associates, alleging their possible involvement in the conspiracy. “It’s not easy to plan something of this magnitude alone. The people close to her must be investigated in depth,” he added.

Mother seeks answers: ‘Why did she get my son killed?’

Raja’s grieving mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, broke down while speaking to reporters, demanding an explanation from Sonam. “Why did Sonam get my son killed? I won’t be at peace until I hear the truth from her mouth,” she said, urging investigators to leave no stone unturned in questioning everyone involved.

Details of the case: A honeymoon that turned fatal

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport business owner from Indore, married Sonam on May 11. The couple travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. Raja went missing on May 23, and on June 2, his mutilated body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), East Khasi Hills district.

Key accused and arrests across multiple states

Following the discovery of the body, Sonam surrendered on June 8 to police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. Her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, along with accomplices Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, were arrested from different locations across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, while Sonam and Kushwaha’s police custody was extended by two more days, the other three accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Special investigation team probing the case

The Meghalaya Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged murder plot, focusing on the motives and the network of individuals possibly involved in planning and executing the crime.