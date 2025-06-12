Raja Raghuvanshi murder: How Sonam's mangalsutra helped Meghalaya Police crack the case? Five persons, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for conspiring and executing the murder of the 29-year-old Indore transport businessman during the couple's honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

In the latest development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder, it has come to the fore that the case was cracked after police found a 'mangalsutra' and a ring in a suitcase left behind by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, at a homestay in Sohra, Meghalaya, Director General of Police (DGP) I Nongrang said.

The ornaments left behind served as the first crucial clue in what unfolded as a case of contract killing, allegedly orchestrated by Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

DGP Nongrang told news agency PTI, "We recovered Sonam's 'mangalsutra' and a ring from the suitcase the couple abandoned at a homestay in Sohra. A married woman leaving behind the ornaments gave us a clue to pursue her as a suspect in the case."

Notably, 'Mangalsutra' is a sacred necklace worn by married Hindu women, signifying their bond with their husband.

Raja and Sonam had nor prior booking at homestay in Sohra

A police officer involved in the investigation revealed that the couple arrived at the Sohra homestay on May 22 without any prior booking and were unable to secure a room. As carrying their suitcase while trekking over 3,000 steps to Nongriat village to visit the double-decker root bridge would have been difficult, they decided to leave their luggage at the homestay, the officer said.

While their suitcase remained at the Sohra homestay, they spent the night at a homestay in Nongriat before checking out early on May 23. They trekked back to Sohra, took their scooter from the parking and went to Weisawdong Falls, where Raja was allegedly killed by the three contract killers in front of his wife, he added.

Earlier, a tour guide had informed police that he saw the couple with three Hindi-speaking men while they were trekking back to Sohra from Nongriat, helping the investigation further. "The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny," the police officer said.

Sonam has no regret for killing her husband, Raja

According to sources, during her initial questioning by the Meghalaya Police, Sonam attempted to mislead the investigators. Following the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, she allegedly made a post from his social media account, an act believed to have been done deliberately to divert suspicion away from herself.

Sources further suggest that, so far, the police have found no signs of remorse from Sonam regarding Raja’s murder.

The Meghalaya Police investigation is not confined to the love triangle angle alone; they are also examining other potential motives to ensure that every possible lead is thoroughly explored.

Police to record statement of Sonam and Raja's family members

In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the Meghalaya Police may record the statements of both Sonam's and Raja's family members as part of their investigation.

Once the police obtain custody of the accused, each will be interrogated separately. Particular focus will be placed on the statements given by Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, with their testimonies to be carefully examined. If any inconsistencies are found, both will be brought face-to-face for a joint interrogation.

According to sources, the police are also investigating the financial aspects of the crime, including how much money was promised to the hired killers, who were responsible for the payment, and how much has already been paid.

Honeymoon murder case

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village. Later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered as police arrested his boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and the three contract killers hired by them to murder Raja.

Five persons, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for conspiring and executing the murder of the 29-year-old Indore transport businessman. A court in Shillong has sent Sonam, her boyfriend Raj and the three hitmen to eight-day police custody.

