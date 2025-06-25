Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police recovers key evidence from drain in Indore Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: On June 22, investigators, acting on information provided by accused Shilom James, recovered burnt fragments of a bag from an empty plot. James is one of several individuals arrested for allegedly aiding in destruction or concealment of evidence related to the murder.

Indore:

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a Meghalaya Police team on Wednesday (June 25) recovered a plastic bag from a drain in Indore’s Palasia area, believed to contain 'crucial evidence' related to the case. The recovery was made based on information provided by one of the accused.

Recovery based on the accused’s statement

According to eyewitnesses, police officials descended into a drain near the Palasia locality, accompanied by real estate businessman Shilom James, one of the arrested accused. After a brief search, they retrieved a plastic bag believed to contain incriminating material. Although Meghalaya Police has yet to make an official statement, an Indore police source indicated the bag may contain a country-made pistol suspected to have gone missing from a flat linked to the case.

Earlier recovery of burnt evidence

On June 22 (Sunday), investigators had earlier recovered charred remnants of a bag from a vacant plot, also based on James’ input. He is among several accused arrested for allegedly helping destroy or conceal evidence linked to the murder. Other individuals arrested on similar charges include Lokendra Singh Tomar, the flat owner, and Balbir Ahirwar, a security guard.

Conspiracy and police custody

Meghalaya Police believes that the weapon and other items recovered may have been removed from a flat in Indore where Sonam Raghuvanshi- the victim’s wife and the primary accused- had stayed after fleeing Meghalaya post-murder. That flat, located in Dewas Naka, was reportedly rented to co-accused Vishal Chauhan by James on May 30 for Rs 17,000 per month. When police reached the location, the flat had already been vacated.

James, Tomar, and Ahirwar are currently in the transit custody of Meghalaya Police and are being intensively interrogated regarding these fresh pieces of evidence.

Timeline of the crime and arrests

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 during his honeymoon with Sonam in Meghalaya, barely days after their wedding on May 11. His mutilated body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge in the Sohra region of East Khasi Hills district.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sonam and her alleged lover (boyfriend), Raj Kushwaha, along with Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi- all accused of conspiring to commit the murder. They are currently in judicial custody in Meghalaya.