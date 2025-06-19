Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam, Raj Kushwaha sent to 2-day police custody; 3 others to judicial remand A Meghalaya police team probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi questioned a few acquaintances of main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

Shillong:

In a significant development in the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the District Sessions Court of Shillong has sent two prime accused — Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha — to two days of police custody. Meanwhile, the other three individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Those three people have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand.

The update was confirmed by Advocate Tushar Chanda, who stated, "Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha sent to 2-day police custody, and the other accused to 14-day judicial custody."

Five accused arrested so far

Raj and the three hitmen -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- were arrested from various parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh, following which Sonam surrendered before the police in connection with the murder of her husband. Earlier in the day, the five accused were taken to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where their medical tests were conducted.

Meghalaya cops question family members of Sonam and Raj

Earlier on Tuesday, a Meghalaya police team questioned a few acquaintances of main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. They also questioned a taxi driver who is suspected of having taken Sonam to Uttar Pradesh from Indore in the aftermath of the murder. According to police, Sonam was having an affair with Kushwaha who worked in her family's business of Sunmica sheets.