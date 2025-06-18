Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam made over 100 phone calls to her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha before wedding Raja Raghuvanshi murder: A team of Meghalaya police probing the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday visited the maternal house of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife and prime accused in the case, and questioned her family members.

Indore:

A chilling murder case involving newlywed businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a dramatic turn as the police uncover a premeditated plot orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. The crime, committed during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya, has drawn national attention as new details continue to emerge.

Over 100 calls to alias before marriage

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem, Sonam made over 100 phone calls to a person identified as Sanjay Verma before marrying Raja. Upon investigation, police discovered that Sanjay Verma was an alias used by Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s alleged boyfriend and the key conspirator behind the murder. The calls continued even after the marriage, raising suspicions about Sonam’s involvement early in the probe.

Brutal murder during honeymoon in Shillong

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was hacked to death on May 23 in Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya. He was attacked by three hired hitmen allegedly sent by Kushwaha-Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi-while Sonam was present at the crime scene. The group had attempted to murder Raja three times earlier, including in Guwahati, Nongriat, and Weisawdong falls, before finally succeeding.

Flight and forensics

Following the murder, Sonam fled Meghalaya and travelled across multiple states- Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh- eventually surrendering in Ghazipur on June 8. Her suspicious departure, leaving behind her mangalsutra and a ring in her trolley bag at a Sohra homestay, initially tipped off investigators.

Raja’s mutilated body was recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall on June 2, nearly ten days after he was reported missing. The crime scene was later reconstructed by police, with all five accused in custody.

Police investigation extends to Indore

The Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing deeper into the motive. A key question is whether financial incentives were involved beyond the apparent love triangle. The SIT has been questioning Sonam’s family members in Govind Nagar Kharcha, where her brother Govind stated that police made “general inquiries” about Sonam’s behaviour. He denied knowing about the frequent calls to "Sanjay Verma" and said he is willing to cooperate with any investigation, including narco tests, as demanded by Raja's family.

Victim’s family seeks justice

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, confirmed that Meghalaya Police also visited their Sahakar Nagar residence to gather information about Sonam’s behaviour after the marriage. Raja’s family is demanding a thorough investigation and insists on narco tests for Sonam’s relatives to uncover the full truth.

Background and arrests

Raja and Sonam were married on May 11 in Indore and departed for their honeymoon on May 20.

Sonam, Kushwaha, and three others have been arrested from locations across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Kushwaha, the alleged mastermind, reportedly did not travel to Meghalaya to avoid suspicion and is employed at a business operated by Sonam’s family.

Ongoing SIT probe

The SIT is continuing investigations to determine if other individuals were involved or stood to gain from Raja’s murder. As layers of deception unravel, authorities are working to secure a conviction in what is now being described as a coldly calculated, premeditated homicide camouflaged as a romantic getaway.