Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police recreates crime scene with Sonam and other accused Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene depicting the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in the picturesque East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. The police brought all the accused, including his wife Sonam, to Sohra to recreate the crime scene.

Police recreate the crime scene

Sonam, Raj, and their accomplices were taken to the crime scene in Cherrapunji (Sohra) for a reconstruction of the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. As part of the investigation, the police first brought the accused to the parking area on the hill, the location where the plan is believed to have been set in motion.

Following that, Sonam and Raj were escorted to the exact spot where Raja was allegedly murdered to recreate the sequence of events. The five accused were taken out of the Sadar police station around 9:30 am for the crime scene recreation.

SIT is probing the case

The accused are in Meghalaya Police's custody, and an SIT is probing the case.

DGP I Nongrang had said on Monday that the SIT was looking into the case from various angles. "We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity for her husband," Nongrang told PTI.

"We are exploring all possible angles. There is enough evidence, and the loose ends are being tied up," she added. The SIT has also sought assistance from Assam Police and some other states, where the accused persons have been before and after the crime, an official said.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village. Later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered as police arrested his boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and the three contract killers hired by them to murder Raja.

The conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha, while the woman had agreed to the plot.

Five persons, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for conspiring and executing the murder of the 29-year-old Indore transport businessman. A court in Shillong has sent Sonam, her boyfriend Raj and the three hitmen to eight-day police custody.

Also Read: Sonam's brother makes a startling revelation in Raja's case: 'She blamed Raj after killing...'

Also Read: Sonam Raghuvanshi behind Raja's murder, claims brother; family disowns her amid shocking allegations