OPINION | Raja murder: People of Meghalaya deserve apology In Indore, Sonam’s brother Govind went to Raja’s house and consoled his weeping mother. Speaking to reporters, Govind said that Sonam should be hanged to death if she had committed this sin. He said, all the three alleged killers were hired by Raj Kushwaha to commit the crime.

New Delhi:

Sonam, the wife of slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuwanshi, and the other four suspects have confessed before Meghalaya Police that they killed Raja near Weisawdong Falls, after hatching a plot in Indore, the state director general of police said. “The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny”, DGP I. Nongrang said. All five accused are presently in police custody for eight days. Investigators are trying to tie up all the loose ends of this plot.

In Indore, Sonam’s brother, Govind, went to Raja’s house and consoled his weeping mother. Speaking to reporters, Govind said that Sonam should be hanged to death if she had committed this sin. He said all three alleged killers were hired by Raj Kushwaha to commit the crime.

Meghalaya Police has seized the cellphones used by Raj Kushwaha and his friends Anand, Akash and Vishal. The clothes worn by the killers have been recovered by police. Only the cellphones of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam are missing.

The case of Raja Raghuwanshi’s murder is now, more or less, solved, but I would like to make one point. When the newlywed couple went missing, Meghalaya Police were unnecessarily defamed. This was unfortunate. At that time, it was publicised in social and print media as if Meghalaya was an unsafe place for tourists, who were robbed and killed, and the state police did nothing. I would like to praise Meghalaya Police for proving all these accusations as baseless. The state police solved this complicated murder with speed. The state police identified all those involved, arrested them and obtained key evidence. Even the city of Indore was not spared, because all the main characters of this plot were from this city. The plot was hatched in Indore.

The people of Indore have great pride in their city, which has been consistently recognised as India's cleanest city. Indore achieved this title for seven consecutive years to win the Swachh Survekshan Award. The people of Indore had been saying that the hearts of the people of Indore are also as clean as their city. The people of Indore are known for cultivating meaningful relationships, but a girl hailing from this city defamed the sacred institution of marriage.

It is good that the people of Indore have decided to amend their mistake for blaming Meghalaya in the beginning. They have now decided to send more tourists to Meghalaya and will apologise for this mistake. The people of Indore will now be telling the world that Meghalaya is safe and beautiful. They will also ensure that Meghalaya tourism’s image is restored. People of Indore are indeed sad after this gruesome murder because they had been painstakingly trying to cultivate their city’s image over the years. I am sure one unfortunate incident will not damage the image of Indore.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.