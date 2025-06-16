Raja Raghuvanshi's last video surfaces, seen trekking with Sonam just hours before murder | Watch Sonam was arrested along with four others for allegedly killing her husband Raja while the couple was honeymooning in the picturesque north eastern state of Meghalaya.

Shillong:

Another video has surfaced in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, potentially shedding new light on the timeline of events. The video, reportedly recorded just hours before Raja's death, shows him trekking alongside his wife Sonam at the famous Double Decker Bridge in Shillong.

A tourist, who was also in Shillong, accidentally captured the last known moments of Raja Raghuvanshi before his death. He recently shared a video on social media, claiming he unknowingly captured Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi in the frame while filming his visit to the Double Decker Bridge.

Soam was seen wearing same white shirt

In the video, Raja and Sonam can be seen back towards Mawlakhiat while the tourist was descending to Nongriat. Notably, Sonam is wearing the same white shirt that was earlier spotted in CCTV footage and later found near Raja Raghuvanshi's body, which was recovered on June 2.

An Instagram user named Devendra Singh shared a video on Instagram and wrote: I was travelled to Meghalaya double decker root bridge on 23rd May 2025 and recorded videos. Yesterday I was checking videos and I have found recording of the Indore couple, it was around 9:45am in the morning when we were going down and couple were going up after stayed night in nogriat village. I think this was the last recording of the couple and sonam was wearing the same white shirt which was found near Raja. I hope this will also help Meghalaya police in connecting the dots.

Everytime i watched Raja in the video, I felt very bad about him. He was looking normal but unaware of what will be waiting for him. I have another video in which another 3 people from Indore can also be seen who were started trip 20 min before the couple and captured by police.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village. Later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered as police arrested his boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and the three contract killers hired by them to murder Raja.

The conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha while the woman had agreed to the plot.

Five persons, including Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for conspiring and executing the murder of the 29-year-old Indore transport businessman. A court in Shillong has sent Sonam, her boyfriend Raj and the three hitmen to eight-day police custody.

