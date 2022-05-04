'Will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques during Azaan until...': Raj Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Highlights Hanuman Chalisa will continue outside mosques until illegal loudspeakers removed, says MNS chief

It's not about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running, he said

I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if government is not following its order, Raj added

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that they will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed.

Reiterating that it's not a religious but a social issue, Raj Thackeray said, "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue."

"We want peace in the state. What actions you're (police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers," he said.

"My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitations," MNS chief said.

I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if government is not following its order, he added.

ALSO READ | Bal Thackeray's old video shows him speak against loudspeakers, Muslims praying on roads | WATCH

ALSO READ | Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana get bail; can't talk to media, Mumbai court puts condition

Latest India News