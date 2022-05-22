Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Must not insult any community': Pune cops place restrictions ahead of Raj Thackeray's rally

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally in the city at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Pune Police has laid down several restrictions. As per instructions issued by the Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people. The guidelines are applicable to MNS workers, and organizers of the event.

Here are some of the instructions:

Participants should not make speeches which will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities.

Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline.

Organisers should make sure they will create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans.

The number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium.

Noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be adhered to completely.

No person will carry weapons to the rally scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

Raj Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.

His earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.

(With PTI Inputs)

