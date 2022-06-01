Raj Thackeray's hip surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital postponed after MNS chief found Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS President Raj Thackeray at the Lilavati Hospital for foot treatment, at Bandra in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray scheduled hip surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has been postponed for a few days after he was found positive for Covid.

Raj Thackeray, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, could not be given the anaesthesia due to the presence of dead cells as a result of which doctors at the Lilavati Hospital pushed his surgery for a few days.

The MNS chief has returned home from the hospital.

Raj Thackeray had to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said he would be undergoing a surgery for his knee and back problems.

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.

