Raj Kushwaha emerges as mastermind, Sonam played along in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: The three accused friends were reportedly paid only Rs 50,000 for their role in the murder. Authorities have confirmed they are long-time friends of Raj. Sonam, sources say, was allegedly pressured into her marriage and manipulated into participating in the murder.

New Delhi:

In a shocking revelation, the murder of Raja Raghuwanshi has turned out not to be a contract killing but a meticulously planned crime orchestrated by Raj Kushwaha. The investigation has uncovered that Raj, along with his three friends- Vishal, Anand, and Akash- and aided by Sonam Raghuwanshi, executed a multi-stage conspiracy that began months before the murder.

According to police, the plot was initiated as early as February 2025 when Raj devised multiple plans to run away with Sonam. One idea involved drowning her in a river; another was to burn an unidentified woman’s body alongside Sonam’s scooter to simulate her death. However, both attempts failed.

In the meantime, on May 11, Sonam was married to Raja Raghuvanshi. Shortly after the wedding, the couple travelled to visit the Kamakhya temple in Assam. Knowing their movements, Raj's associates—Vishal, Anand, and Akash—arrived in Guwahati ahead of time with an initial plan to carry out the murder there. That attempt too was unsuccessful.

Murder in Meghalaya

The plot shifted to Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, where Sonam reportedly met the three co-accused in a parking area. It was here that Raja was ultimately murdered and his body dumped into a gorge. CCTV and forensic evidence suggest that Sonam was present at the scene during the murder, which occurred around 2:18 pm.

To cover their tracks, Sonam gave her raincoat, stained with blood, to Akash, who discarded it at AV Point. Akash then drove the scooter with Sonam riding pillion. The rented scooter, booked earlier by Raja, was abandoned by Anand near the Sohra border.

Escape and disguise

Sonam disguised herself in a burkha arranged by Raj and delivered by Vishal. She boarded a taxi to Guwahati, then embarked on a convoluted escape route: from Guwahati to Siliguri by bus, onward to Patna, then Ara, followed by a train to Lucknow, and finally a bus to Indore. Sonam reached Indore on May 26. On June 2, the day Raja's body was discovered, Sonam was already in Indore.

Financial motive and manipulation

The three accused friends were reportedly paid only ₹50,000 for their role in the murder. Authorities have confirmed they are long-time friends of Raj. Sonam, sources say, was allegedly pressured into her marriage and manipulated into participating in the murder.

Cover-up and arrests

After realising the police were closing in, Raj instructed Sonam to contact her family and claim she had escaped from kidnappers. However, all five accused—Raj, Sonam, Vishal, Anand, and Akash—have now been arrested. Interrogations are ongoing, and a crime scene recreation is expected soon as part of the investigation.

This case has shocked the nation with its intricate planning, betrayal, and the gruesome execution of a murder involving personal relationships gone wrong.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)