'Raising voice against drugs has become death sentence': Rahul Gandhi slams Mann govt over activist's killing

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (October 15) criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta in Mansa, alleging that speaking out against drugs in the state had become a "death sentence".

Rahul Gandhi's remark came after Parvinder Singh Jhotta, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot in broad daylight in the busy marketplace on Tuesday.

Happening under the rule of Bhagwant Mann's AAP govt

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Raising a voice against drugs in Punjab has now become a death sentence. And this is happening under the rule of Bhagwant Mann's AAP government."

He further cited several incidents involving people who had raised concerns about drug abuse in Punjab and questioned the state government's response to those fighting against the drug menace.

Referring to Jhotta, who was campaigning under the banner "Stop Drugs, Give Employment", Rahul Gandhi said the activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa, with the incident allegedly captured during a Facebook Live broadcast.

"Mansa: Parvinder Singh Jhotta, who was running the "Stop Drugs, Give Employment" campaign, was shot dead in broad daylight—an incident clearly visible on a Facebook Live," he said.

"Sangrur - The Chief Minister's own district: Laborer Gulzar Singh raised the issue of drugs in the village in front of the minister. The family alleges that afterward, pressure was put on him to apologize. He took his own life. Sangrur: Allegations of custodial torture against Mohanjeet Singh, who spoke out against drugs—the case is now in the High Court," he added.

The Congress leader also alleged that Jhotta had been booked by the police after he lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered, questioning why those raising concerns about drug trafficking were facing action. "And there's one more thing in Jhotta's story. When he lodged a complaint, an FIR was registered, and later the police booked Jhotta himself," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi asked who would protect people fighting against drugs and accused the state government of failing to ensure their safety.

He said the Congress would continue to press for action against the alleged drug network in Punjab.

"In a government where even the complainant becomes the accused, why wouldn't the drug peddlers roam fearless? CM Bhagwant Mann, answer this: Who will protect those fighting against drugs? Without dismantling this drug empire that's destroying the future of Punjab's youth, Congress will not rest easy," the Congress leader added.

'No one will be spared': Punjab CM

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann expressed grief over the killing of Jhota and assured that those responsible would face strict action. Calling the incident "very unfortunate", Mann said the Punjab Police would leave no stone unturned to ensure a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

"A very unfortunate incident has occurred in Mansa, in which social worker Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to make it clear that the Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in this matter. The culprits will face the strictest possible punishment. If anyone else is found to be behind the conspiracy, they too will not be spared," CM Mann said.

Mann said the state government was waging a war against drugs across Punjab and would show no leniency, regardless of the accused person's identity or influence. "We have waged a war across Punjab against all forms of drugs, and no one will be granted any leeway or shown any leniency. It does not matter who the person is or how far-reaching their connections are," he said.

He also conveyed his condolences to Jhota's family and said he had issued strict instructions to the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a comprehensive investigation and establish the truth. "I also express my condolences to Parminder Singh Jhota's family; such an incident should never have happened. I have issued strict instructions to the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and ensure the truth is fully revealed," he added.

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