7 killed, over 36 injured after bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh

The incident was reported at nearly 1:30 am, early Thursday, while the bus was travelling from Raisen to Chhatarpur.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 6:58 IST
At least 7 passengers were killed, while more than 36 people injured after a bus fell down from a flyover in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen. The incident was reported at nearly 1:30 am, early Thursday, while the bus was travelling from Raisen to Chhatarpur. 

A team of police had reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. 

The bus submerged into the water as it fell in the canal, while the rescue operations are presently on. 

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the nearby hospitals. 

