Rains: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra schools to remain shut on Monday

Uttar Pradesh rains: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools on October 10 (Monday) in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra shut in view of heavy rainfall.

The schools have been shut for class till 12.

The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.

