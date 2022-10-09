Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  Rains: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra schools to remain shut on Monday

Rains: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra schools to remain shut on Monday

The schools have been shut for class till 12. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 0:01 IST
Rains lash Delhi-NCR region
Image Source : ANI Rains lash Delhi-NCR region

Uttar Pradesh rains: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools on October 10 (Monday) in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra shut in view of heavy rainfall.

The schools have been shut for class till 12.

The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.

