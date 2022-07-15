Friday, July 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Monsoon Rains LIVE: Red alert in 8 districts of Gujarat, Maha rivers overflowing above danger mark
Live now

Monsoon Rains LIVE: Red alert in 8 districts of Gujarat, Maha rivers overflowing above danger mark

Rains LIVE Updates: Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in Telangana remained inundated after heavy rainfall.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2022 9:36 IST
mumbai rains, maharashtra rains
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People try to protect themselves from rain at Gateway of India in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 14, 2022.

Rains LIVE Updates: As rains continue to batter parts of India, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an orange alert in parts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Satara and Pune. Apart from that, a yellow alert has been issued in the capital Mumbai. In Telangana, more than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places as officials on Thursday geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall. Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall. Two people were killed and 17 injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana's Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at the new vegetable market in Sonipat's Gohana.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 15, 2022 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Red alert issued in Mahashtra's Palghar

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector.

  • Jul 15, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Maharashtra's Palghar rivers overflowing above danger mark

    The major rivers of Palghar district- Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. Tansa lake which supplies water to Mumbai started overflowing after heavy rainfall.

  • Jul 15, 2022 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Road connecting Maharashtra and Telangana inundated

  • Jul 15, 2022 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Gujarat: National Highway towards Mumbai closed

    In light of heavy rains, the national highway towards Mumbai, and national highways at two places in Dang and Kutch, have been closed. "NDRF team is working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad district," said Rajendra Trivedi, Disaster Management Minister.

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Over 20,000 people shifted to relief camps in Telangana

    More than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places in Telangana as officials on Thursday geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall.

     

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Red alerts issued in 8 districts of Gujarat

    A red alert for heavy rainfall has been announced in 8 districts of Gujarat including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad, and Navsari. The water level in Purna river has increased due to water overflowing from 2 dams in Maharashtra, said Rajendra Trivedi, Disaster Management Minister.

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Modi constantly monitoring flood situation in Gujarat

    Amid the flood situation in Gujarat following heavy rainfall, state BJP President CR Paatil on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are constantly monitoring the situation in the rain-battered state. Two Air Force Choppers and NDRF team will start rescue operations on Friday morning in the state, informed Gujarat state BJP President CR Paatil.

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Orange alert issued in Palghar, Pune, Satara

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Possibility of heavy rains in isolated places of Mumbai

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that moderate rain is expected in Mumbai and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, and occasional strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also very likely.

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    4 people die due to rains in past 24 hours in Maharashtra

    The death toll due to rains has reached 99 in Maharashtra, after 4 people died due to heavy downpour in the last 24 hours in the state. 

  • Jul 15, 2022 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    14 NDRF, 6 SDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra

    Due to incessant, heavy rainfall across the state, at least 14 NDRF and 6 SDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Disaster Management informed on Friday.

Top News

Latest News