Monsoon Rains LIVE: Red alert in 8 districts of Gujarat, Maha rivers overflowing above danger mark

Rains LIVE Updates: As rains continue to batter parts of India, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an orange alert in parts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Satara and Pune. Apart from that, a yellow alert has been issued in the capital Mumbai. In Telangana, more than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places as officials on Thursday geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall. Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall. Two people were killed and 17 injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana's Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at the new vegetable market in Sonipat's Gohana.

