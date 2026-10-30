Rain postpones INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Oct 31; Rahul Gandhi says Oppn united

The opposition bloc had planned the event as a public protest demanding Kumar's removal, accusing the Election Commission of failing to address its concerns over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities in the electoral process.

The proceedings were intended to bring together leaders and representatives of INDIA bloc parties to discuss the allegations against the CEC and press for action.

'Whole Opposition is united': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the postponement, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the opposition's programmes were aimed at raising concerns over what he described as the demolition of Indian democracy.

He also referred to the planned march to Ramlila Maidan, scheduled for the following day, and said people from political parties, civil society, social organisations, service groups and other sections would be welcome to participate.

"The day after, we have a march to Ramlila Maidan. All the opposition, everybody who wants to come: political, non-political, social, service people, civil society people, journalists," Gandhi said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner, Gandhi alleged that they were responsible for undermining democratic institutions.

He further accused the government of trying to prevent people from reaching Delhi for the protest, claiming that party workers and ordinary citizens travelling from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana and Punjab were being stopped.

Opposition holds preparatory meeting

INDIA bloc leaders had met on Thursday to finalise the arrangements for the proposed proceedings against the CEC. The meeting was held ahead of the planned public event at Kharge's residence.

The Congress and other opposition parties had initially explored venues such as the Constitution Club and Talkatora Stadium but failed to secure them. Kharge's residence was subsequently chosen as the venue for the symbolic protest.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas were among those who attended Thursday's preparatory meeting.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dilli Chalo march

Separately, the Congress has announced a 'Dilli Chalo' march to Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest against alleged vote theft.

The party has set a target of mobilising at least one million citizens for the march. The protest is expected to bring together opposition leaders, party workers and members of civil society to raise their concerns over the electoral process.

Also Read:

'Modi kahin nahi jayega': PM Modi's rally in Banaskantha sees crowd chant over India's future