Rain, Rain, Everywhere: Postcards from India

Image Source : PTI The water level of Brahmaputra River rises to the base of the 1671 Saraighat memorial, as the river swells due to incessant rains, at Machkhowa in Guwahati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Downpour has brought much-needed relief for some while others are left not wanting even one drop more. Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country including Rajasthan and Gujarat. A fresh spell of heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. According to weather experts, the convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days.

Image Source : PTI Golaghat: One-horned rhinos wade through a flood affected area of Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The monsoon trough is also running through the region. Uttar Pradesh also received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder at most places. The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at some places in western parts of the state.

States including Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya are flooded after incessant rainfall. The flood situation in Assam remains critical, in which over 24 lakh people were affected in 24 districts of the state. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 111 across the state, of whom 85 people were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 24.3 lakh people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dubrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts. The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 113 different animals, while 140 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

Image Source : PTI The water level of Brahmaputra River rises to the base of the 1671 Saraighat memorial, as the river swells due to incessant rains, at Machkhowa in Guwahati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

At least five people have been killed in floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district where the deluge has affected about one lakh people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and assured all support in dealing with the flood situation in the state. Shah also condoled the loss of lives.

Image Source : PTI East Champaran: Villagers make their way through a flooded area following incessant rains, at Ramgarhwa village in East Champaran, Bihar, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Kamrup: Flood-affected villagers use a banana raft to move at Chandrapur in Kamrup district of Assam, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Several low-lying areas in Bihar are waterlogged due to heavy rain. Such scenes were witnessed in several towns like Begusarai, Badh, Katihar and Purnea. Baghmati, Kamala and Mahananda rivers are flowing above the danger mark at Dhenga, Sonakhan, Dubbadhar, Kataunjha in Sitamarhi district, Beinbad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the officials to remain prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Image Source : PTI Morigaon: A village girl rows a makeshift raft to cross a flood-affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, Monday, July 20, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Agartala: Tricycle carts parked on a waterlogged road during heavy rain, in Agartala, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage