Rain wreaks havoc in Northeast: 25 dead as landslides, flash floods hit Assam, Arunachal and other regions The worst-hit states include Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads have been washed away, homes flattened, and many rendered homeless.

At least 25 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been affected as relentless torrential rains wreaked havoc across several northeastern states, triggering severe floods, landslides, and flash floods. States including Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur have borne the brunt of the devastation. Numerous people have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents, while key infrastructure, such as roads, has been washed away, homes have been destroyed, and many families have been left homeless in the wake of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded warnings for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several northeastern regions, cautioning that more intense showers are expected in the days ahead.

Flood situation across the northeast

Assam

At least eight people have been killed in Assam due to floods and landslides so far following continuous heavy rainfall that has caused massive inundation, affecting over 78,000 people. Three districts in the western part of the state are on red alert, and eight others are on orange alert.

Massive waterlogging has left parts of Guwahati flooded for the second consecutive day, prompting rescue teams to evacuate stranded residents.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with more than 41,600 people affected. Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, police and fire and emergency services personnel, were pressed into relief and rescue operations with people evacuated to safety from flood-affected areas.

A total of 17 districts were affected by the floods, including five by 'urban floods'. The flood-hit districts were Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, and Karbi Anglong West.

Meghalaya

Two girls lost their lives after being struck by lightning, and another person drowned as relentless rains pounded Meghalaya on Saturday. This brings the total number of rain-related fatalities in the state to six over the past three days.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in parts of East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts over the next 24 hours. "Nearly 1,100 in 49 villages have been affected by landslides, flash floods and power line disruptions," the official said.

Mizoram

Four people, including three Myanmarese refugees, lost their lives and another was injured after their houses collapsed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Mizoram on Saturday, raising the death toll in the ongoing spell of downpour to five, officials confirmed.

Since Friday, Mizoram has been battered by incessant rain, resulting in widespread landslides and rockfalls. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lawngtlai district recorded the highest rainfall at 205 mm, followed by Khawzawl (184 mm), Hnahthial (130 mm), and Aizawl (91 mm) on Saturday.

A bulletin from the State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 147 landslides occurred across the state in a single day, damaging at least 56 houses. Additionally, 63 families were evacuated to safer locations due to the threats of landslides and flooding.

Landslides have also severely disrupted transportation, blocking national and intra-state highways at 69 different points. Officials noted that several travellers heading to southern Mizoram were left stranded in Serchhip town after a national highway was damaged by a landslide.

Arunachal Pradesh

At least nine people have died in Arunachal Pradesh due to flash floods and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. According to officials, around 117 houses and several critical infrastructure sites have been impacted, particularly in areas such as Polo Colony, Sigum Rijo, Sigin Colony, Bukpen Colony, and Forest Colony.

Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway, with the local administration and disaster management teams assessing the damage and offering immediate aid to affected families.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain across the region due to a depression over Bangladesh. While most areas can expect light to moderate showers, several locations may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated areas are also at risk of extremely heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning, heightening the threat of further floods and landslides.

Sikkim

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, nearly 1,500 tourists have been stranded in various parts of the state as the main road was blocked due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. The search for the missing eight tourists was disrupted by heavy rains, and it was finally suspended after the water level in the Teesta River increased.

One person was killed, two injured, and eight others went missing when a vehicle in which 11 tourists were travelling plunged into the Teesta river in Mangan district on Thursday night. The vehicle plunged more than 1,000 feet into the river near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway. Due to heavy rainfall induced by a cloud burst in the area, the water level in the river Teesta has increased.

Manipur

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flood-like conditions across several parts of Imphal on Saturday, resulting in severe waterlogging and major disruptions to daily life. Streets were submerged under knee-deep water, severely affecting vehicular movement and traffic flow. In low-lying areas, water entered homes and shops, leaving residents scrambling to safeguard their belongings. The city's drainage system proved inadequate in handling the volume of rain, prompting locals to take emergency steps to mitigate the damage.

