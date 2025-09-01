Gurugram choked after rain: Waterlogging leads to hours-long traffic snarls on Delhi-Jaipur highway | Watch Gurugram witnessed heavy downpours on Monday, leading to extensive waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Several localities went under water, with flooding reported up to three feet in some areas.

Gurugram:

Heavy rains battered Gurugram on Monday, throwing life out of gear as several parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic chaos. The downpour led to long snarls on major stretches, with the Delhi-Jaipur highway bearing the worst brunt.

Commuters reported being stuck for hours as vehicles crawled through knee-deep water near Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and other key junctions. Office-goers returning home were left stranded, while buses and two-wheelers faced major difficulties navigating flooded roads.

Watch video here

Visuals from the highway showed vehicles lined up for several kilometres.

Many commuters took to social media to share their ordeal, posting videos and pictures of jam-packed stretches.

Residents, however, expressed anger over the city's poor drainage system, which they said turns every spell of rain into a nightmare.

Gurugram administration issues advisory for offices and schools

The Gurugram administration later issued an advisory urging private offices to switch to work-from-home and schools to shift to online classes on Tuesday, September 2, citing the heavy rainfall forecast.

"In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, all corporate and private offices are requested to provide employees with the facility to work from home. All schools in the district have been instructed to conduct online classes on 02 September 2025," it added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the advisory stated.

Also Read:

Also Read: