Image Source : FILE/PTI In next 2 hours: IMD predicts rain in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains for the next two hours in Delhi and adjoining areas. According to the IMD, light intensity rain would occur over in adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Dadri.

Earlier on Saturday, some parts of the national capital witnessed light rains and drizzle, the weather department said. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till next Wednesday. There are chances of a thunderstorm with rainfall on Thursday, it said.

