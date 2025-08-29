Rain alert in J-K, Himachal as landslides claim several lives; swollen rivers cause floods in Punjab From the hill states to Rajasthan and parts of South India, normal life has been severely disrupted due to rains. In the South, the Telangana districts of Kamareddy and Medak have received record-breaking rainfall in the past 24 hours, breaking a 50-year-old record.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for light to moderate rain with strong winds until September 2 in Delhi. The national capital has been witnessing continuous rainfall since last Saturday. The Yamuna River is flowing near the danger mark in Delhi.

The weather department reports that the monsoon remains highly active across the country and is wreaking havoc in many areas. There have been reports of several deaths due to rain, floods, and landslides. As many as 34 persons were killed in a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. However, the meteorological department said weather conditions are expected to improve in JK today, although light to moderate rains are forecasted in Jammu division on August 29, 30.

Telangana receives record-breaking rainfall

Ganga, Yamuna in spate in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, which were approaching danger levels, have now begun to recede. However, the impact on the coastal regions has been extensive. More than 1.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Water has entered residential areas, forcing people to take shelter in relief camps.

In Rajasthan, the spell of rain continued on Thursday as well. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Karoli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Banswara, Bharatpur, Rajsamand and Jaipur.

Swollen rivers trigger floods in Punjab

More than 6,600 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Punjab, PTI reported citing officials on Thursday. As the situation worsens, the state government has urged the central government to provide a special relief package for the rain-hit state.

In Amritsar's Ramdas area, authorities used all-terrain off-road (ATOR) vehicles and boats to rescue stranded residents. These ATOR vehicles can move through both water and rough terrain, making them useful for such operations.

In Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak area, drones were used to drop off medicines, dry food and bottled water to people stuck in flooded zones.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his cabinet ministers and party MLAs announced they will donate their one-month salary to support relief and rescue efforts.

Punjab is currently facing some of its worst floods in decades, with rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflowing and flooding vast areas of farmland and villages.

Landslides, flash floods in Himachal

In neighboring Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts, leading to deaths and stranding many people. In Chamba district, multiple casualties have been reported over the past 72 hours. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. However, due to disrupted roads and mobile networks, the full extent of the damage is still unclear.

In Kangra district’s remote Bada Bhangal village, flash floods from the Ravi river have destroyed several government buildings, officials said.