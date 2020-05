Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1: Piyush Goyal

Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The booking will be done only online and shall commence in few days. Trains will be non AC.

No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travelers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets: Railway Ministry

