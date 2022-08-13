Railways to hold heritage run of world's oldest working steam locomotive EIR-21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010, from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

The Railways would hold a heritage run of a 167-year-old locomotive, the world's oldest working steam engine, on Monday commemorating the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

A heritage special service by EIR-21 would be run between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations here on August 15, the Railways said.

The Express EIR 21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855. After withdrawal from service in 1909, it was kept as an exhibit at Jamalpur workshops in Bihar for over 101 years.

The Perambur Loco Works revived the engine in 2010. It can attain a maximum speed of 45 kmph and has a mechanical hand brake, besides the addition of twin air brake facilities. The diesel generator set is mounted on the coach for the braking system, water pump and train lighting.

The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010, from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

The eighth heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2019, with one coach between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations.

Latest India News