Railways raises basic passenger fare nationwide; tickets to AC, non-AC trains to cost more | Check Details

Indian Railways has raised basic passenger fare nationwide. The prices will affect AC as well as non-AC trains. The price for non-AC mail, express trains will go up by 2 paise per kilometre while the prices for AC trains will go up by 4 paise per kilometre. This hike will be applicable to high-end passenger trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani as well.

As per reports, Suburban fares remain unchanged, while the non-suburban fares have been raised by 1 paisa per kilometre. There is no change in reservation fee, superfast charge and the price hike will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

The new prices will come to effect from January 1, 2020.