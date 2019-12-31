Railways raises basic passenger fare nationwide; tickets to AC, non-AC trains to cost more | Check Details

Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
Indian Railways has raised basic passenger fare nationwide. The prices will affect AC as well as non-AC trains. The price for non-AC mail, express trains will go up by 2 paise per kilometre while the prices for AC trains will go up by 4 paise per kilometre. This hike will be applicable to high-end passenger trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani as well. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2019 19:47 IST
As per reports, Suburban fares remain unchanged, while the non-suburban fares have been raised by 1 paisa per kilometre. There is no change in reservation fee, superfast charge and the price hike will not be applicable to tickets already booked. 

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

The new prices will come to effect from January 1, 2020. 

