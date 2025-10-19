Railways probe viral video alleging 'reuse of food containers' on Amrit Bharat Express train During the inquiry, authorities recorded statements from the vendor and onboard staff, who clarified that the disposable food containers were intended for single use only. They explained that the trays were cleaned before being discarded to maintain hygiene in the service area.

New Delhi:

A viral video from the Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16601) has sparked widespread criticism after it allegedly showed disposable food containers being washed and reused to serve meals to passengers. The video led to sharp public outrage, with many accusing railway authorities of negligence and poor hygiene standards despite charging passengers full fare for premium services.

The video and public reaction

The clip, which circulated widely across social media platforms, shows staff handling used food trays and appearing to wash and store them for reuse. Many users tagged the Railway Minister, demanding accountability and expressing concern over passenger health and sanitation. The post accompanying the video criticized the alleged reuse as an example of poor service and disregard for cleanliness.

Indian Railways’ clarification

Responding promptly to the controversy, the Indian Railways issued an official statement clarifying that the disposable casseroles used for serving food were not reused. According to the railway’s fact-finding inquiry, the containers shown in the video were cleaned before disposal, not for reuse or redistribution of food.

The official reply emphasized that reports suggesting the reuse of serving containers were misleading and incorrect. Railways urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation that could harm the reputation of onboard catering services.

Statements from vendor and staff

As part of the investigation, both the vendor and onboard staff members were questioned. Their written statements confirmed that the disposable food containers were used only once, then cleaned prior to disposal to maintain hygiene at the workstation. The probe concluded there was no evidence of reused food packaging or breach of catering protocols.

Railways’ appeal to passengers

Reaffirming its commitment to high standards of passenger service, the Indian Railways stated that catering operations on all premium and express trains are closely monitored. Authorities assured that strict action would be taken against any staff or vendor found violating hygiene norms in the future.

The Railways also appealed to the public to verify facts before sharing unverified videos, to prevent the spread of misinformation that could undermine trust in its services.