Railways playing Chhath songs at these stations to connect passengers with festive spirit, check list The Indian Railways said these devotional songs being played at railway stations during Chhath Puja are creating a sacred atmosphere for the devotees.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways has started broadcasting Chhath songs at railway stations from Friday, marking the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The Railway Ministry said this initiative will connect passengers with the auspicious spirit of the Chhath festival and make their journey more pleasant and comfortable.

“The Indian Railways started broadcasting Chhath songs at railway stations on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. At major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs are giving passengers a sense of home and culture, infusing their journey with devotion and joy,” the Indian Railways said.

Chhath songs at these stations: Check list

Patna

Danapur

Hajipur

Bhagalpur

Jamalpur

Sonpur

New Delhi

Ghaziabad

Anand Vihar

Special arrangements made for passengers

The Railways officials said that the railway administration has also made special arrangements for the convenience of passengers. For instance, holding areas have been created at major stations where passengers can comfortably wait for their trains.

"Apart from this, elaborate security arrangements have been made at the stations, which include deployment of RPF personnel and monitoring of CCTV cameras," the ministry said.

"This initiative is not only providing convenience to the passengers but also allowing them to experience the sanctity and cultural flavour of Chhath Puja at the railway stations," it added.

Officials said that the Railways is also gearing up for the safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities.

"For the period of 28th October till November, 6,181 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festival season," a railway press note said.

It added, "Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate the increased demand. Weather-proof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures.”

