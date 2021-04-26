Monday, April 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Oxygen Express train from Raigarh on way to Delhi to boost supply

Oxygen Express train from Raigarh on way to Delhi to boost supply

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said in order to raise oxygen availability in Delhi, an 'Oxygen Express' train from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh is on way to Delhi and reach national capital tonight (Monday).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2021 19:24 IST
Oxygen tankers loaded on a train wagon.
Image Source : PTI

Oxygen tankers loaded on a train wagon.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said in order to raise oxygen availability in Delhi, an 'Oxygen Express' train from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh is on way to Delhi and reach national capital tonight (Monday).

"Indian Railways is continuously working to ensure oxygen supply in various states," the Union Minister added.

Since the first train of empty tankers left for Vizag from Mumbai Region just a few days back, Indian Railways has transported more than 302 MT of Oxygen safely and securely to various states across India. Another 154 MT liquid medical oxygen is on its way. Railways has picked up the challenge of movement of the life-saving Oxygen to the states wanting oxygen.

ALSO READCOVID-19: Mumbai's mortality rate lowest in world, claims BMC chief

For the residents of Maharashtra, a train carrying 44 MT (in 3 tankers) has reached Kalamboli (near Mumbai) from Hapa (Rajkot, Gujarat) yesterday.

Railways is responding to all requests received from state governments and is in constant touch with the respective authorities for additional Oxygen train requirements.

ALSO READIndia has enough medical oxygen available, challenge is to transport it to hospitals: Govt

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X